Facedrive Starts to Trade on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and OTCQX

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV: FD) a “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that the company has been approved to trade on the OTCQX Best Market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FWB”) Deutsche Börse AG (FRA: 4WR). Facedrive applied to trade on OTCQX and FWB in order to support its expansion plans into the United States and Europe for investors in those regions to be able to invest in Facedrive using platforms and in time zones convenient for them. Facedrive’s first day of trading on OTCQX was October 8th, 2020, while trading on FWB started on Oct 15th, 2020.

FWB, one of the ten largest stock markets in the world and the 3rd largest in Europe by market capitalization (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_stock_exchanges), lists many of the hottest emerging technology companies in Europe. Facedrive shares shall be listed on FWB’s Börse Frankfurt, which offers mainly private investors more than one million securities of German and international issuers. By listing in Europe, Facedrive has extended the trading window of its securities by an additional six hours.

The OTC Markets Group Inc. operates financial markets for over 10,000 U.S. and global securities. The OTCQX Best Market is the elite tier of OTC Markets, and lists only the most established and reputable investor-focused U.S. and international companies. The qualification process for OTCQX is stringent, and requires issuers to fulfill strenuous requirements with regards to financial and governance practices, and also demonstrate full compliance with applicable securities laws. Acceptance to the OTCQX tier marks an important step in the development of Facedrive’s investor relations program, and allows the company to increase visibility and reputation amongst U.S. investors. Trading on OTCQX will complement the company’s current multi-pronged US expansion plan.

“Approval to trade on the Frankfurt stock exchange and OTCQX in the US represent significant milestones in Facedrive’s business plan, which sees our operational expansion coincide with our investor relations program diversification,” said Sayan Navaratnam, Chairman and CEO of Facedrive. “By able to trade in these two venues, we have taken an important first step to directly engage with US and European investors, who will use our eco-friendly services as consumers, and also share in our financial success by investing in our company”.

