 

European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Kite’s KTE-X19 for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion on the company’s Marketing Authorization Application for KTE-X19, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, as a potential treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy including a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. The CHMP opinion recommends conditional authorization, an early access pathway for medicines that show promising therapeutic effects, but for which comprehensive data are not available. The CHMP recommendation was based on the positive benefit-risk for KTE-X19 as demonstrated from the safety and efficacy results of the ZUMA-2 trial.

Mantle cell lymphoma is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that arises from cells originating in the “mantle zone” of the lymph node and predominantly affects men over the age of 60. Patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy including a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) have a poor prognosis, with a median overall survival of 6 to 10 months. In Europe, it is estimated that at least 7,400 people are diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma each year.

“This opinion is an important milestone for patients in Europe living with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma,” said Ken Takeshita, MD, Kite’s Global Head of Clinical Development. “Kite is committed to bringing the promise of CAR T cell therapy to patients with hematological cancers and, pending approval by European Commission, we hope to bring this innovative treatment option forward for patients in Europe as quickly as possible.”

KTE-X19 is an autologous, anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy, an individualized method of treatment that harnesses the body’s own immune system to target cancer cells. KTE-X19 uses the XLP manufacturing process that includes T cell enrichment, a necessary step in certain B cell malignancies in which circulating lymphoblasts are a common feature. In recognition of its potential to benefit patients with significant unmet medical need, KTE-X19 was granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation by the EMA.

