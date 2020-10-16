 

Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

LOUDON, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU) announced today that it will release its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Friday, November 6, 2020 before the market opens. Following the release, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The call will be hosted by Malibu’s Chief Executive Officer, Jack Springer, and Chief Financial Officer, Wayne Wilson.

Investors and analysts are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing (855) 433-0928 or (484) 756-4263 and using Conference ID #3295729. Alternatively, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.malibuboats.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of twelve months following the release.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20’ – 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com, www.axiswake.com, www.cobaltboats.com, or www.pursuitboats.com.

Contacts

Malibu Boats, Inc.
Wayne Wilson
InvestorRelations@MalibuBoats.com


