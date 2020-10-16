Theratechnologies Appoints Two New Board Members

“Both Andrew and Alain bring tremendous value to our Board. They are well-recognized and respected by their peers in the business community for their knowledge, expertise and vision,” said Ms. Dawn Svoronos, Chair of the Board, Theratechnologies Inc.

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Andrew Molson and Mr. Alain Trudeau as new independent members to its Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors at Theratechnologies, it is my pleasure to welcome them. We look forward to the important contribution Andrew and Alain will make as Theratechnologies enters a new chapter in its history. Theratechnologies recently announced its intent to develop tesamorelin for the treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) in the general population while it continues to advance its SORT1+ TechnologyTM platform in oncology. These programs, along with the commercialization of EGRIFTA SV and Trogarzo, position Theratechnologies to become a much larger player in the pharmaceutical industry,” added Ms. Svoronos.

About Andrew Molson

Andrew Molson serves as chairman of AVENIR GLOBAL, an organization uniting seven strategic communications firms across Canada, the U.S., Europe and the Middle East. He is also chairman of Molson Coors Beverage Company and a member of the board of directors of Groupe Deschênes Inc., Dundee Corporation and the CH Group Limited Partnership, owner of evenko and the Montreal Canadiens.

He previously served as a director of The Group Jean Coutu PJC Inc. from 2014 to 2018, as Chair of Molson Coors from May 2011 to May 2013 and as its Vice Chair from May 2009 to May 2011.

He was called to the Quebec Bar in 1995 after studying law at Laval University in Quebec City. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University and a Master of Science in corporate governance and ethics from University of London (Birkbeck College). Mr. Molson serves on several non-profit boards, including the Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations, Concordia University Foundation, the Québec Blue Cross, the evenko foundation for emerging talent, the Montreal General Hospital Foundation and the Molson Foundation, a family foundation dedicated to the betterment of Canadian society.