 

FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 13:30  |  57   |   |   

FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HUGE) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale of 4,318,179 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company (“Shares”) and warrants to purchase 3,454,543 Shares (collectively, the “Securities”) at a purchase price of US$2.20 per Share in a registered direct offering. The warrants will have an exercise price of US$2.60 per Share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 20, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The Company has also granted A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners an option to arrange for purchases of up to an additional US$10.0 million of Securities on the terms above for a period of 30 days following the initial closing.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form F-10 that the Company has previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) and will be available on the SEC’s EDGAR website located at www.sec.gov and on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com. Before investing in the offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement and other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the prospectus, for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, electronic copies of the prospectus and the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

Seite 1 von 3
FSD Pharma Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FLIR Receives Additional $26M Contract for U.S. Army’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical ...
Blackstone Announces $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
MedMen Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Pre-announces First ...
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours ...
Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund Acquires Trophy Life Science Portfolio in South ...
Shop Now, Save Now—Amazon’s Holiday Dash Event Starts Today with Black Friday-Worthy Deals ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
3
FSD Pharma Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial IND Filing With The FDA to Treat Patients With COVID-19
24.08.20
157
Willkommen bei FSD nach dem RS
20.02.20
5.569
FSD Pharma und Scicann Therapeutics starten klinisches Forschungsprogramm in Israel
23.10.19
16
FSD Pharma will in Kürze an die NYSE - CEO kauft Aktien. Pot Hot Stock 92 mal günstiger als Aurora C