FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HUGE) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale of 4,318,179 Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company (“Shares”) and warrants to purchase 3,454,543 Shares (collectively, the “Securities”) at a purchase price of US$2.20 per Share in a registered direct offering. The warrants will have an exercise price of US$2.60 per Share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 20, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has also granted A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners an option to arrange for purchases of up to an additional US$10.0 million of Securities on the terms above for a period of 30 days following the initial closing.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form F-10 that the Company has previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) and will be available on the SEC’s EDGAR website located at www.sec.gov and on the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com. Before investing in the offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement and other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the prospectus, for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, electronic copies of the prospectus and the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.