 

VitalHub Subsidiary Transforming Systems Builds “SHREWD Elective Care Module” in Cooperation with NHS England

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that recently acquired subsidiary, Transforming Systems, has developed an elective care module, SHREWD Elective, in cooperation with National Health Service (NHS) England. SHREWD Elective.

The Elective module was developed in response to the need of NHS England to manage the growing pressure in planned care across the country. The proof of concept has been tested at Medway Foundation Trust and now proven and operational, has been purchased and is being implemented across the remaining 6 hospitals in the Kent and Medway region, with further discussions ongoing throughout the UK, presenting significant opportunity for future expansion.

“Having had such great success with the SHREWD Resilience module in our Urgent Care Pathway, we were eager to get involved when we were approached by NHS England to support the development of the SHREWD module for Elective Care. We engaged multiple providers and CCG stakeholders to work collaboratively with Transforming Systems, to understand what this tool would look like and the results so far are extremely impressive,” said Benn Best, Divisional Director of Operations Planned Care at Medway Foundation Trust.

“Essentially, SHREWD Elective gives us everything we need to know about the system at the drop of a hat, all in one place, live and through our handheld devices, giving us an indication of what is going on in the hospitals, as it happens. We use the tool regularly every day, as it gives us that all-important ‘helicopter view’ that has never been seen before in Planned Care. This immediate view of patients waiting, in terms of polling, allows decisions to be made and vital information and resource to be shared, ultimately saving time for everyone, especially for our patients."

“What’s also great about the tool is that it is not labour intensive and so doesn’t require a large BI Team working in the background for us; once set up the data feeds are automatic, meaning it serves its purpose immediately. It’s not a tool to question why the wait times are long, it’s not validated data so it’s simply live data that allows us to make better decisions, in the moment, to improve the long-term outcomes for our patients.”

“With the addition of Independent Sector information, this is the operational tool of the future for Elective Care, with everything you need for management resourcing all in one place.”

