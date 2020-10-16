 

Cantor Fitzgerald and Kristen Kluska to Host Zoom Fireside Chat with Ocugen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, today announced that Cantor Fitzgerald and Kristen Kluska will host a Management Fireside Chat Zoom Call on October 21 at 11 a.m. ET.

Ocugen management, including Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Sanjay Subramanian, CFO, Dr. Mohamed Genead, Acting CMO and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board, and Dr. Mark Pennesi, Scientific Advisory Board Member, will discuss Ocugen’s lead program, OCU400 (AAV-NR2E3), a modifier gene therapy indicated for retinal degeneration disorders. In addition, they will provide highlights from the clinical, histological, and functional outcomes as published in Nature Gene Therapy evaluating AAV-NR2e3. They will also provide retina and disease backgrounds of members of the Retina Scientific Advisory Board. Lastly, they will provide an update on their goal of initiating two clinical trials in 2021 for OCU400 and expanding into four clinical trials in 2022 with OCU410 (AAV-RORA) for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration and OCU200, a biologic product candidate in preclinical development for treating severely sight-threatening diseases like Diabetic Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy, and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated analyst coverage of Ocugen with an “Overweight” rating and a price target of $1.00 on October 9, based on its potential of AAV-based gene therapies and the belief that the eye is one of the most well understood target organs. All reports on Ocugen prepared by analysts represent the views of those analysts and not necessarily those of Ocugen. Ocugen is not responsible for the content, accuracy, or timing of analyst reports. A copy of the full analyst note can be obtained directly from Cantor Fitzgerald.

Call Details:
Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat with Ocugen
Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Time: 11 AM (Eastern Time)
Pre-Register for Call: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V3oYtzu5SwqMsoLgDvvqKA

About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Corporate Contact:
Ocugen, Inc.
Sanjay Subramanian
Chief Financial Officer
ir@ocugen.com

Media Contact:
LaVoieHealthScience
Katie Gallagher
kgallagher@lavoiehealthscience.com
+1 617-792-3937


Ocugen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
URW Press Release
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Mike Ciricillo as Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes
CINECA to Build World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer with NVIDIA and Atos
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Ocugen Engages Kemwell Biopharma for cGMP Manufacture of OCU200
29.09.20
Ocugen to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:18 Uhr
115
Ocugen - Charttechnik und Wellenmuster - Chancen und Risiken
31.08.20
47
All eyes on Ocugen