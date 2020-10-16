 

DGAP-Adhoc HelloFresh SE expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA ('AEBITDA') for Q3 2020 significantly above market expectations and increases its full year 2020 guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.10.2020, 13:40  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
HelloFresh SE expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA ('AEBITDA') for Q3 2020 significantly above market expectations and increases its full year 2020 guidance

16-Oct-2020 / 13:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

 

HelloFresh SE expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") for Q3 2020 significantly above market expectations and increases its full year 2020 guidance

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408
German Securities Code (WKN): A16140
Ticker Symbol: HFG
LEI: 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 16 October 2020 - HelloFresh SE ("Company") has experienced a more favorable than expected summer seasonality and continued strong customer growth during the third quarter of 2020.

Based on preliminary indications, consolidated revenue of the Company for the third quarter of 2020 is expected to amount to between approx. EUR 968 million and approx. EUR 971 million (Q3 2019: EUR 440.6 million), significantly exceeding the latest market expectations, which the Company determined to amount to EUR 836 million (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 16 October 2020).

Based on preliminary indications, the group's AEBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 is expected to amount to between approx. EUR 112 million and approx. EUR 117 million (Q3 2019: EUR 15.5 million), significantly exceeding the latest market expectations, which the Company determined to amount to EUR 73 million (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 16 October 2020).

Based on the strong performance in the third quarter of 2020 and continued strong trends in the early part of the fourth quarter 2020, the Company increases its full year 2020 revenue growth guidance for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis from previously between 75% and 95% to now between 95% and 105%. The corresponding Euro-reported 2020 revenue growth for the HelloFresh Group would be at current exchange rates approx. 4% points lower, i.e. would amount to between 91% and 101%. The arithmetic average of published broker estimates for Euro-reported revenue growth as of 16 October 2020 amounts to 81%. The Company also increases its full year 2020 AEBITDA margin guidance for the HelloFresh Group from previously between 9% and 11% to now between 11.25% and 12.75% (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 16 October 2020: 10.4%).

