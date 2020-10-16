 

Hofseth Biocare ASA Disclosure of large shareholding

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Hofseth BioCare ASA dated 16 October 2020 regarding the private placement of NOK 200m (the "Private Placement").

As a consequence of the Private Placement the shareholding of funds managed by Bonafide (Bonafide Global Fish Fund, Bonafide Best Catches I, Deep Blue Ventures I, and Deep Blue Ventures III) falls below 20 % of the total shares outstanding in Hofseth BioCare ASA following the Private Placement. Bonafide funds controls a total of 69,302,732 shares in Hofseth BioCare ASA corresponding to approx. 19.53 % of total shares outstanding after the Private Placement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 4-3 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


