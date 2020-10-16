Aequus Extends Commercial Agreement for Specialty Product Tacrolimus IR in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), announced today that it has agreed to an extension of terms for its promotional service agreement with Sandoz Canada Inc. (“Sandoz”) on tacrolimus immediate-release (“Tacrolimus IR”) to December 31st, 2021. Aequus began promotional efforts in December 2015 for Sandoz’s generic tacrolimus, and has since achieved over 10x growth of the product in Canada through increased brand awareness, new patient adoption programs, and leveraging conversion experience and relationships across provinces.



“We believe there continues to be considerable room for growth over the next twelve months for tacrolimus IR, as we plan continued support for patients and physicians regarding the use of this high-quality and cost-effective alternative to branded tacrolimus,” said Doug Janzen, CEO and Chairman of Aequus. “This extension of terms is particularly meaningful as well, as it reaffirms our commercial capabilities across specialties, from market access and reimbursement to sales force execution, which is a key driver of growth in our business. Sandoz has been a fantastic partner and while we continue to talk to them about Vistitan and other potential products, this extension allows us to seamlessly continue our efforts on Tacrolimus IR while our Eye Care team focus on the launches of the Evolve products.”

Approved Clinical Uses of Tacrolimus IR in Canada

The following information is based on the Product Monograph for tacrolimus IR. Please refer to the full Product Monograph for all labeled safety information for tacrolimus IR.

TRANSPLANTATION

Prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients receiving allogeneic liver, kidney or heart transplants

Treatment of refractory rejection in patients receiving allogeneic liver or kidney transplants

Tacrolimus is to be used concomitantly with adrenal corticosteroids and other immunosuppressive agents. The safety and efficacy of the use of tacrolimus with sirolimus has not been established.

Only physicians experienced in immunosuppressive therapy and management of organ transplant should prescribe tacrolimus. Patients receiving the drug should be managed in facilities equipped and staffed with adequate laboratory and supportive medical resources. The physician responsible for maintenance therapy should have complete information requisite for the follow-up of the patient.