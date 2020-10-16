 

HCI Group Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4 45 p.m. ET

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day.

HCI management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time (1:45 p.m. Pacific time)
Listen-only toll-free number: (844) 369-8774
Listen-only international number: (862) 298-0844

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through December 5, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 38036

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company, which provides homeowners’ insurance and flood insurance primarily in Florida. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Company Contact:
Rachel Swansiger, Esq.
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 405-3206
rswansiger@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gatewayir.com 

Media Contact:
Amber Brinkley
Kippen Communications
Tel (727) 466-7695
amber@kippencommunications.com 


