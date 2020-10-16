 

Beyond Air Presents Positive New Preclinical Data for the Use of a Single Injection of Gaseous Nitric Oxide as a Novel In situ Cancer Vaccination

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced new in vitro and in vivo preclinical data that suggest the Company’s innovative gNO-based treatment may treat lung cancer locally and its metastases systemically, potentially via stimulation of an anti-tumor immune response. These data were included in a presentation by Hila Confino, PhD of Beyond Air at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer’s (IASLC) North America Conference on Lung Cancer 2020 (NACLC 2020), which is being held from October 16th to 17th.

In a series of in vitro experiments, the mouse lung cancer cell line LLC1 was exposed to gNO at 10,000-50,000 ppm for up to 15 minutes. Compared with air controls, NO-treated lung cancer cells demonstrated dose- and time-dependent reductions in viability at gNO doses up to 20,000 ppm and dose-dependent apoptosis at doses up to 50,000 ppm, indicating a potential direct anticancer effect of gNO in this in vitro model.

In the in vivo study, mice with LLC1 tumors received a single 50,000 ppm intratumoral gNO treatment over 10 minutes. Up to 14 days after the gNO treatment, a metastasis model was induced in all gNO-treated tumor-bearing mice after treatment by challenging the mice with a second LLC1 cancer cell inoculation. For comparison, a group of naïve mice also received the LLC1 inoculation. At day 5 all naïve mice showed uptake of the challenge tumor while at day 9, none of the NO-treated mice showed uptake of the challenge tumor. No unanticipated mortality or signs indicating distress were noted in the animals.

Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air, stated, “We are excited by the positive results of these studies, in which in vitro data indicate a cytotoxic effect of gNO on LLC1 lung cancer cells, and in vivo data demonstrated that 100% of gNO-treated tumor bearing mice rejected a subsequent tumor challenge, while 100% of the control group had challenge tumor uptake. We believe these promising data support the continued development of gNO as a novel treatment for primary and metastatic lung cancer.”

Seite 1 von 4
Beyond Air Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
URW Press Release
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Mike Ciricillo as Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes
CINECA to Build World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer with NVIDIA and Atos
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to ...
Nano One Announces Upsize of Equity Offering to $12.5 Million due to Significant Demand
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Beyond Air to Present Data on Nitric Oxide in the Treatment of Solid Tumors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
14
Beyond Air biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen im Bereich Lungeninfektionen und Atemwegserkrankungen