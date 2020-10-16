Aptorum Group Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on December 9, 2020

Regulatory News:

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM; Euronext Paris: APM) (the “Company”, “Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel technologies including the targeting of infectious diseases, today announced it will hold its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders at its Hong Kong office located at 17/F, Guangdong Investment Tower, 148 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong at 8:00 p.m. Hong Kong Time on December 9, 2020 (7:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on December 9, 2020 / 12:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on December 9, 2020 / 1:00 p.m. Central European Time on December 9, 2020).

Shareholders of record as of October 12, 2020 are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the annual general meeting. The Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 29, 2020. Aptorum Group's annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed in the investor section of the Company's website at www.aptorumgroup.com, as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a meeting notice, proxy statement and hard copy of the annual report on Form 20-F free of charge by contacting investor.relations@aptorumgroup.com.

About Aptorum Group Limited

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM; Euronext Paris: APM) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers (including orphan oncology indications). Aptorum’s pipeline is enriched through the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through programs such as the systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases. In addition to the above main focus, the Company is pursuing therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, women’s health and other disease areas. Aptorum also has projects focused on surgical robotics and natural supplement for women undergoing menopause and experiencing related symptoms.