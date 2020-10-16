Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

John Villano, CPA, Chief Executive Officer of Sachem Capital Corp., stated, “We are pleased to declare the issuance of this dividend, which reflects our continued confidence in the outlook for the business. Moreover, the fix-and-flip market has rebounded since COVID-19 in many of the markets we serve. As a result, we have seen steady growth in new loans in our traditional markets, as well as growth in new markets such as Florida. At the same time, we continue to maintain a solid balance sheet, disciplined underwriting and a conservative loan-to-value ratio.”

About Sachem Capital, Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. (the “Company”) specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property (referred to in the industry as “hard money” loans). Its customers include real estate investors and developers who use the proceeds of the loans to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation and/or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The properties securing the Company’s loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. The Company does not lend to owner occupants. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The Company believes that it qualifies and operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

Forward Looking Statements

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005104/en/