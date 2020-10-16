 

Cornerstone and ServiceNow Integrate to Promote Continuous Workplace Learning

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 14:00  |  57   |   |   

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced a new integration with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow technology provider, to immediately offer platform interoperability to their joint customers and promote cultures of continuous learning.

Organizations that rely on Cornerstone to train and new skill their employees can now directly integrate their Cornerstone Learning solution with their ServiceNow HR Service Delivery solution. Cornerstone delivers on the promise of the “right experiences anywhere” for employees to learn in the flow of work. The integration furthers the two companies’ mutual goal of business agility and resilience for the COVID economy. Connected workflow can now deliver the right training in the right context to maintain high levels of effectiveness and agility.

With this integration, employees can access trainings and tasks that were assigned to them in Cornerstone Learning directly in ServiceNow, removing the barriers of switching back and forth between platforms and enabling learning in the flow of work.

Furthermore, customers can then quickly and accurately track all training completions, whether they are accessed in Cornerstone Learning or ServiceNow HR Service Delivery.

“Integrated with ServiceNow, we can now offer our customers and their people a more streamlined experience between the two platforms,” said Heidi Spirgi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Cornerstone. “Employees will now be able to launch training directly from the ServiceNow Employee Service Center. This is a critical step in realizing our learning in-the-flow-of-work vision by bringing learning directly to the employee in their work and productivity tools.”

“As HR teams prioritize ongoing learning and development, the need for technology that streamlines access to services is essential,” said Gretchen Alarcon, VP and GM, HR Service Delivery, ServiceNow. “Our integration with Cornerstone creates unified digital experiences, so employees can easily access the trainings they need directly in the tools they’re already using—boosting productivity and satisfaction.”

Additional Information

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organizations the technology, content, expertise and specialized focus to help them realize the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are used by approximately 6,300 clients of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and nearly 50 languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.

Cornerstone OnDemand Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FLIR Receives Additional $26M Contract for U.S. Army’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Blackstone Announces $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
Blink and SG Blocks Enter Into Strategic Master Development and Production Agreement to Bring ...
Square announces Terminal API at Unboxed 2020 Conference
MedMen Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Pre-announces First ...
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours ...
Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Cornerstone Hires Chief Diversity Officer
07.10.20
Cornerstone Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
30.09.20
New Cornerstone Survey Finds 50% of Employees Desire Time Off to Study Their Ballot