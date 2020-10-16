Cornerstone and ServiceNow Integrate to Promote Continuous Workplace Learning

Organizations that rely on Cornerstone to train and new skill their employees can now directly integrate their Cornerstone Learning solution with their ServiceNow HR Service Delivery solution. Cornerstone delivers on the promise of the “right experiences anywhere” for employees to learn in the flow of work. The integration furthers the two companies’ mutual goal of business agility and resilience for the COVID economy. Connected workflow can now deliver the right training in the right context to maintain high levels of effectiveness and agility.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced a new integration with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow technology provider, to immediately offer platform interoperability to their joint customers and promote cultures of continuous learning.

With this integration, employees can access trainings and tasks that were assigned to them in Cornerstone Learning directly in ServiceNow, removing the barriers of switching back and forth between platforms and enabling learning in the flow of work.

Furthermore, customers can then quickly and accurately track all training completions, whether they are accessed in Cornerstone Learning or ServiceNow HR Service Delivery.

“Integrated with ServiceNow, we can now offer our customers and their people a more streamlined experience between the two platforms,” said Heidi Spirgi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Cornerstone. “Employees will now be able to launch training directly from the ServiceNow Employee Service Center. This is a critical step in realizing our learning in-the-flow-of-work vision by bringing learning directly to the employee in their work and productivity tools.”

“As HR teams prioritize ongoing learning and development, the need for technology that streamlines access to services is essential,” said Gretchen Alarcon, VP and GM, HR Service Delivery, ServiceNow. “Our integration with Cornerstone creates unified digital experiences, so employees can easily access the trainings they need directly in the tools they’re already using—boosting productivity and satisfaction.”

Additional Information

About Cornerstone

