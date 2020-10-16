 

Studies Presented at TCT Connect Associate Higher Survival With Early Identification of Right Heart Failure and Early Use of Impella RP

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2020   

Data presented at TCT Connect, the 32nd annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, finds early identification of right heart failure and early use of Impella RP is associated with significantly higher survival rates. Early identification of patients requiring right-heart support is critical because prior studies have shown 37% of AMI cardiogenic shock (AMICS) patients exhibit right heart dysfunction1, which results in an eight times increased risk of mortality2.

Figure 1 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The prospective, multi-center FDA PMA post-approval study presented at TCT compared survival in patients who would have met enrollment criteria for the RECOVER RIGHT trial to those who would not have qualified for the trial because they were in cardiogenic shock for more than 48 hours. The RECOVER RIGHT trial and subsequent HDE post-approval study data were collected between 2012 and 2017 and led to a PMA approval for the Impella RP in 2017. The ongoing PMA post-approval study presented at TCT Connect enrolled patients from September 2017 through June 2019 and found patients who received Impella RP support within 48 hours of cardiogenic shock onset had a significantly higher survival rate than those who received delayed right-heart support (73% vs. 14%, p<0.001). The 73% survival rate is comparable to the pre-PMA RECOVER RIGHT and HDE studies survival rate. (see figure 1)

“Early detection of right heart failure and early action is key to improving patient survival rates,” said Mark Anderson, MD, chair of the Department of Cardiac Surgery at HUMC/Hackensack Meridian Health. “This study suggests that in right heart failure, reducing the time between shock onset and initiation of Impella RP is a key element of proper patient support.”

A second study presented at TCT aims to help clinicians identify early triggers of right heart failure. The analysis of 100 patients performed by lead investigators of the National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative (NCSI) Study compared AMICS patients with right ventricular failure (RVF) to those without and found persistent diastolic suction alarms on the Automated Impella Controller (AIC) and an elevated central venous pressure (CVP) of greater than 12mmHg can be an early indication of RVF. (see figure 2)

