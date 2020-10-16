SelectQuote to Release Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Earnings on Thursday, November 5, 2020

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, and Chief Financial Officer, Raff Sadun, will host a conference call on the day of the release (November 5, 2020) at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.

Interested parties may register and access the conference call live over the phone by dialing (833) 350-1343 (domestic) or (236) 389-2431 (international) and using conference ID 8784794. The event will be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.selectquote.com/investor-home/default.aspx and can be accessed via this link. Interested parties should register at least 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

