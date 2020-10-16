 

Zogenix Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) Oral Solution for the Treatment of Seizures in Patients with Dravet Syndrome

  • Dravet syndrome is a rare, life-long, infant- and childhood-onset epilepsy associated with severe, treatment-resistant seizures
  • CHMP positive opinion based on Phase 3 study data that demonstrated FINTEPLA significantly reduced convulsive seizure frequency in patients whose seizures were not adequately controlled on other medications, including stiripentol
  • Final decision on Marketing Authorization Application expected by year-end 2020

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), a part of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has adopted a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorization of FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare and devastating infant- and childhood onset epilepsy, as an add-on therapy to other antiepileptic medicines for patients two years of age and older. The European Commission (EC) is expected to make a final decision on the company’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) by the end of the year.

“We are pleased that the CHMP’s regulatory review of FINTEPLA for quality, safety, and efficacy has resulted in their positive opinion,” said Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix. “We began our rigorous global development program for FINTEPLA nearly six years ago after researchers in Belgium recognized the potential of fenfluramine, a drug with distinct pharmacology from all other anticonvulsant agents, to treat intractable seizures in Dravet syndrome. Many Dravet syndrome patients continue to experience frequent severe seizures even while taking one or more currently available anti-seizure medications. For this reason, we are excited to be another step closer to potentially introducing FINTEPLA as an important new treatment option for these patients and their families in Europe.”

“Reducing seizure frequency is the first and most important step in treating all Dravet syndrome children, regardless of age,” said Lieven Lagae, M.D, Ph.D., Full Professor and Head of Pediatric Neurology Department at the University Hospitals of Leuven in Belgium. “I am thrilled that all Phase 3 studies with fenfluramine demonstrated a clinically meaningful, highly statistically significant decrease of seizure frequency in Dravet syndrome patients.”

