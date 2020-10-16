 

12.25 g/t Gold and 5,570 g/t Silver in Rock Sample Results on Coyote Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from the initial exploration reconnaissance sampling program at its 100%-option to acquire Coyote Property located in Juab County, Western Utah USA (refer to the Company’s press release dated September 16, 2020). The results confirm the high-grade silver and gold potential of the project and verify the historically reported assay results.

HIGHLIGHTS:

High grade assay results retuned from dump sample confirming high grade historical drilling results including;
    º CKRK-0001:12.25 g/t Au and 5,570 g/t Ag
Highly anomalous assay results returned from outcrop samples confirming >475m outcropping strike length which is open in both directions undercover

Chairman Craig Parry commented, “Gold Bull continues to progress its portfolio of high value US assets. These latest lab results from Coyote demonstrate the significant potential for further drill discovery at the project. These results from Coyote come only days after announcing our acquisition of the Sandman Project from Newmont and add to the great potential we see ahead for Gold Bull.”

PROGRAM DETAILS

The rock chip samples that were collected during this initial exploration reconnaissance program were focused around the historic backfilled Coyote Mine to test the strike length of the known mineralized east-west structure that was the focus of the historic mining. Eleven samples were collected and sent to the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada for assaying. Results are shown on Figure 1 and Table 1.

Figure 1: Location and grades of rock samples collected at the Coyote Project is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12c510ab-2226-4733 ...

The Coyote Property appears to consist of multiple high grade mineralized structures. The main structure that runs through the Coyote Mine is striking roughly 80 degrees dipping 70 degrees to the north. Historical drill results of up to 8.19 ppm Au and 1,060 ppm Ag at 9.1 to 10.7 meters (hole CK-14) 1 along with few other sporadic and shallow drill holes have encountered the structure. Dump sample CKRK-0001 confirms the presence of the high grade mineralization in historic drilling. It is believed the main structure has not been adequately tested along strike or at depth for a bonanza zone.

