Accompanied by Hervé Deschamps, Séverine Frerson officially becomes Perrier-Jouët's 8th Cellar Master during the induction ceremony

PARIS, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With just seven cellar masters in over 200 years, Perrier-Jouët has recently enjoyed an extraordinary moment in its history when Cellar Master Hervé Deschamps handed over his position to Séverine Frerson, his successor.

At the end of an emotionally charged series of events that were broadcast live in several countries, Séverine Frerson became Maison Perrier-Jouët's 8th Cellar Master – the first woman to hold this position. As tradition dictates, on October 15th Hervé Deschamps gave her the key to EDEN, the cellar which contains the House's rarest vintage cuvées, and the historic cellar books containing the notes and observations of all their predecessors. It is now Séverine Frerson's responsibility to continue to perpetuate the intricate, floral style for which Perrier-Jouët wines are recognized for the world over.

The guests who attended the induction ceremony benefited from an exceptional tasting of Maison Perrier-Jouët's iconic cuvées hosted by Séverine Frerson and Hervé Deschamps.

Maison Belle Epoque, the historic home of Maison Perrier-Jouët's founding family, was the site of this landmark event in the House's history. It also hosted the remarkable dinner created by three-star chef Pierre Gagnaire, one of the House's Artisans of the Wild. The elegance of Pierrier-Jouët's champagnes is reflected in the refinement of Pierre Gagnaire's cuisine.

ABOUT MAISON PERRIER-JOUËT

Founded in 1811 in Epernay, Maison Perrier-Jouët is one of France's most historic champagne houses, but also one of its most distinctive, renowned for its floral and intricate champagnes which reveal the true essence of the Chardonnay grape and an enduring tradition of savoir-faire – an unparalleled expertise of only seven Cellar Masters since its foundation. A boutique house with a family spirit, Perrier-Jouët has been profoundly influenced by its founders' love of nature and art – twin inspirations which allow it to create exceptional experiences and moments of wonder that enhance everyday life. Since its 1902 collaboration with Art Nouveau pioneer Emile Gallé, creator of the anemone design for its Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque prestige cuvée, Perrier-Jouët has commissioned work from established and emerging artists including Daniel Arsham, Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance, Miguel Chevalier, Makoto Azuma, Tord Boontje, Studio Glithero and Simon Heijdens, and more recently Vik Muniz, mischer'traxler, Ritsue Mishima, Andrew Kudless, Luftwerk and Bethan Laura Wood.

