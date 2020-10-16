 

Dreame Technology Raises Over $1M for T20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology (Dreame), a smart consumer technology company specializing in cordless vacuum cleaners, robot vacuum cleaners and mops, has raised over USD $1 million in a crowdfunding campaign for its latest T20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on Indiegogo today. The campaign has attracted over 4,290 backers since launching on September 1 and is the first vacuum cleaner to break the USD $1M crowdfunding mark on Indiegogo.      

High-powered, convenient and efficient, the T20 generates up to 150 AW suction power and is equipped with 125,000RPM high-speed motor. On auto-mode, the intelligent adaptive suction power can detect different surfaces and adjust the suction power accordingly. Meanwhile, the advanced 12-cone concentric cyclone group keeps the air duct impeded to ensure lasting suction power during use.

Dreame T20 utilizes a 5-stage filtration system to filter out dust, dirt, and hair with up to 99.97% efficiency. This precise filtration traps all dust while simultaneously releasing clean, refreshing air — keeping the family away from secondary pollution and increasing the life of its filters to 63% compared to Dreame's V10 model.

"The Dreame T20 uses aviation-level engineering to bring world-class cleaning power, efficiency and portability to the home, car, and other locations. Our team has conducted vigorous research and development and undergone countless rounds of testing to ensure that this vacuum is next generation in every sense," said Frank Wang, Marketing Director of Dreame.

The T20 also features a tangle-free roller brush, which peels off any hair and pet fur that would get wrapped around on the roller during operation, as well as an OLED smart screen and electronic self-lock trigger. It can extent the run-time to 140 minutes with an additional detachable battery, making large-size apartment cleaning easier.

The T20 is currently available on Indiegogo with an early bird price of USD $229. In addition to the launch of the T20, Dreame will be launching a series of exclusive promotions on AliExpress during "Double Eleven" Shopping Festival for its existing product portfolio, including the V11 and V10 models. The T20 and D9 models will also be launching on global eCommerce platforms during Black Friday – stay tuned for more.

