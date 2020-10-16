 

Noront Provides Gold and Nickel Exploration and Other Activities Update

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 16, 2020 — Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: NOT) is pleased to provide an update of activities for interested stakeholders.

Infrastructure

The Company was pleased to see the recent request for proposals (RFP) for the Northern Road Link Environmental Assessment (NRL Road EA) and associated engineering for last leg of the North-South all season road network to the Ring of Fire. All sections of the road are now progressing through the EA process with First Nation proponents. This portion of the road will link the Marten Falls Community Access Road and the Webequie Supply Road to the Ring of Fire.

Permitting

Noront has reinitiated its permitting activities for the Eagle’s Nest nickel-copper-platinum-palladium deposit. A Draft Environmental Assessment (Mine EA) has already been filed with the provincial government which resulted in an approved terms of reference (ToR) for the project that included the all-season access road in the scope. The Company and province are engaged in discussions regarding a modified Mine EA without the road as part of the scope.

Exploration

In early August Noront re-opened its Esker Site in the Ring of Fire to perform soil sampling over conceptual gold targets along the Webequie Shear zone (WSZ), and to execute an airborne EM survey over its recently staked Victory nickel target. The Company is pleased to announce that these early exploration programs have yielded significant results. The soil sampling program successfully identified known gold zones thus verifying its efficacy as a viable exploration tool in the Ring of Fire, as well as identifying numerous other areas of gold anomalism associated with major untested structures in the region. In addition, preliminary data from airborne surveying at Victory has identified several promising nickel targets associated with a large untested magnetic body interpreted to be ultramafic in source.

Webequie Shear Zone - The WSZ grid occurs at the interpreted terrane boundary between the Victory and Muketei geological assemblages (figure 1). The area is defined by a marked change in the orientation and width of the WSZ as seen in the magnetic fabric and is interpreted to reflect a duplex structure resulting from the change in orientation of the WSZ from northeast to northwest trending (figure 2). The Triple-J gold zone lies within a parallel fault 1km north of the WSZ and is indicative of gold fertility along the WSZ and its related structures.

01.10.20
Noront Resources Issues Stock Based Compensation

22.07.20
NORONT RES. (NOT.V): Spektakuläre Funde (Gold,Kupfer,Uran,Metalle)