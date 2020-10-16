RxAir Readying Rx3000 UV Light/HEPA Air Purifier for Large Scale Manufacturing

Rx3000 UV-C Light, HEPA filtration combination inactivates and traps 99.9% of airborne viruses, bacteria, mold, fungi and particulates

RX3000 is a “Made in the USA” FDA Cleared Class II medical device ideal for healthcare facilities, schools, offices, manufacturing facilities, government buildings and beauty salons

Worcester, MA, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation ’s (OTCQB: VYST) first new RxAir Rx3000 UV-C Light/HEPA Air Purifier prototypes made in the USA are now being assembled and tested under the direction of Strategic Link, Vystar’s manufacturing management partner, as they take the final steps before mass production. The RxAir Rx3000 air purifier is an FDA Certified Class II medical device proven to destroy and remove 99.9% of airborne viruses, bacteria and particulates through extended exposure to high intensity germicidal UV-C light and HEPA filtration.

“Thanks to Strategic Links’ robust supplier and manufacturing partner network and perseverance, we have been able to complete assembly and testing of the Rx3000 units ‘Made in the USA’ despite the COVID-related supply chains disruptions,” stated Steven Rotman, President and CEO of Vystar Corp., owner of the RxAir product line. “Strategic Link had a monumental task of sourcing all suppliers and a U.S.-based ISO 13485-certified manufacturer in the midst of a pandemic. We are excited to take the final steps toward commercial production. Vystar is currently accepting applications for additional distributors to help meet the increasing COVID-related demand.”

“With the Rx3000 from Scott Electronics approved, the next step will be to complete final recertifications and testing before turning on volume production,” commented S.K Chan, President of Strategic Link. “We have provided substantial non-recurring engineering (NRE) services to ready the supply chain for commercial production and streamline manufacturing for an improved final product. We will coordinate with Vystar to scale capacity as appropriate.”

“Scott Electronics and Strategic Link collaborated to help bring a better product to market in a very short period of time under difficult circumstances,” stated Ken Morris, Scott Electronics General Manager. “Our team takes pride in the thought that we can be a small part of the solution to reduce the spread of infectious diseases.”

Continual Improvement

“Strategic Link and its manufacturing partner Scott Electronics have an incredible engineering team that continually seeks to improve design, manufacture and performance of their clients’ products,” Rotman noted. “We are implementing their numerous recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of our existing products, and reviewing their concepts for future upgrades and accessories. As we learn more about COVID-19 and any other airborne pathogens that may emerge, we look forward to coordinating R&D efforts with them to always offer the best products to meet customers’ ever-changing needs.”