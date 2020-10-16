 

RxAir Readying Rx3000 UV Light/HEPA Air Purifier for Large Scale Manufacturing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 14:15  |  68   |   |   
  • Rx3000 UV-C Light, HEPA filtration combination inactivates and traps 99.9% of airborne viruses, bacteria, mold, fungi and particulates
  • RX3000 is a “Made in the USA” FDA Cleared Class II medical device ideal for healthcare facilities, schools, offices, manufacturing facilities, government buildings and beauty salons

Worcester, MA, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation’s (OTCQB: VYST) first new RxAir Rx3000 UV-C Light/HEPA Air Purifier prototypes made in the USA are now being assembled and tested under the direction of Strategic Link, Vystar’s manufacturing management partner, as they take the final steps before mass production. The RxAir Rx3000 air purifier is an FDA Certified Class II medical device proven to destroy and remove 99.9% of airborne viruses, bacteria and particulates through extended exposure to high intensity germicidal UV-C light and HEPA filtration.

“Thanks to Strategic Links’ robust supplier and manufacturing partner network and perseverance, we have been able to complete assembly and testing of the Rx3000 units ‘Made in the USA’ despite the COVID-related supply chains disruptions,” stated Steven Rotman, President and CEO of Vystar Corp., owner of the RxAir product line. “Strategic Link had a monumental task of sourcing all suppliers and a U.S.-based ISO 13485-certified manufacturer in the midst of a pandemic. We are excited to take the final steps toward commercial production. Vystar is currently accepting applications for additional distributors to help meet the increasing COVID-related demand.”

“With the Rx3000 from Scott Electronics approved, the next step will be to complete final recertifications and testing before turning on volume production,” commented S.K Chan, President of Strategic Link. “We have provided substantial non-recurring engineering (NRE) services to ready the supply chain for commercial production and streamline manufacturing for an improved final product. We will coordinate with Vystar to scale capacity as appropriate.”

“Scott Electronics and Strategic Link collaborated to help bring a better product to market in a very short period of time under difficult circumstances,” stated Ken Morris, Scott Electronics General Manager. “Our team takes pride in the thought that we can be a small part of the solution to reduce the spread of infectious diseases.”

Continual Improvement

“Strategic Link and its manufacturing partner Scott Electronics have an incredible engineering team that continually seeks to improve design, manufacture and performance of their clients’ products,” Rotman noted. “We are implementing their numerous recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of our existing products, and reviewing their concepts for future upgrades and accessories. As we learn more about COVID-19 and any other airborne pathogens that may emerge, we look forward to coordinating R&D efforts with them to always offer the best products to meet customers’ ever-changing needs.”

Seite 1 von 4
Vystar Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
URW Press Release
Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Mike Ciricillo as Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to ...
CINECA to Build World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer with NVIDIA and Atos
Nano One Announces Upsize of Equity Offering to $12.5 Million due to Significant Demand
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Eagle Hill School First to Use RxAir UV Light Air Purifiers Campus-Wide to Combat Airborne Viruses
09.10.20
Vystar Pays Down $2+ Million in Debt Since July 2020