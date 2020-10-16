NanoVibronix Expands Offerings with Introduction of PainShield Plus

NanoVibronix, Inc ., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield, PainShield and WoundShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced the launch of the next generation of its ultrasound pain management device, PainShield Plus for the treatment of multiple areas of pain in tandem.

The New, Patent Pending PainShield Plus

Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix, stated, “The introduction of PainShield Plus is a natural extension of our highly effective PainShield device. Increasingly, patients are seeking therapies that work synergistically with more conventional treatment plans and reduce the need for pharmaceuticals and surgical interventions. We have extended the functionality of our core PainShield device to include an additional transducer that enables patients to cover twice the surface area for pain treatment and thereby broadens the opportunities for application of this proven technology. Initial responses from orthopedic and neurological patients and healthcare providers have been overwhelmingly positive, and we are encouraged by the prospects for wider distribution and use.”

The new, patent pending PainShield Plus includes a second adhesive patch and transducer, which effectively doubles the surface area that can be treated for pain in the same amount of time. Each transducer covers approximately 20 cm2 of surface area and with two points of access, bilateral treatment of orthopedic pain is now possible with just one device.

Like the original, PainShield Plus utilizes ultrasound therapy for the treatment of pain and various soft tissue injuries either directly over joints or orthopedic hardware and without the need for messy ultrasound gels. Importantly, the device is an effective solution for avoiding opioid treatments and supports social distancing by equipping patients to receive therapy independently in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

PainShield is an ultrasound device, consisting of a reusable driver unit and disposables, which includes a proprietary therapeutic transducer and cover adhesive. PainShield delivers a localized ultrasound effect to treat pain and induce soft tissue healing in a targeted area, while keeping the level of ultrasound energy at a safe and consistent level. Its range of applications includes acute and chronic pain resolution through its many mechanisms of action. PainShield can be used by patients at home or work or in a clinical setting and can be used even while the patient is sleeping. Patient benefits include ease of application and use, faster recovery time, high compliance, and increased safety and efficacy over existing devices that rely on higher-frequency ultrasound.