 

Spero Therapeutics to Present Data for All Pipeline Programs at IDWeek 2020

15 data presentations cover each of Spero’s three pipeline programs and include a late breaker oral presentation on the Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that it will have 15 data presentations at the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) IDWeek 2020 taking place virtually from October 21 - 25, 2020. Presentations will cover each of Spero’s three pipeline programs and include a late breaker oral presentation on the Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial that evaluated Spero’s oral antibiotic investigational candidate, tebipenem HBr, for the treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP). In September 2020, Spero announced positive top-line data from the trial demonstrating that oral tebipenem HBr was statistically non-inferior to intravenous (IV) ertapenem in the treatment of patients with cUTI and patients with AP. Poster presentations include a poster on the Phase 1 clinical trial of SPR720, an oral antimicrobial investigational agent in clinical development by Spero for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease. In December 2019, Spero announced positive data from this Phase 1 double-blind, placebo-controlled single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose clinical trial in healthy volunteers.

Presentations pertaining to tebipenem HBr and the epidemiology and management of cUTI:

Title: Oral Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide is Non-inferior to IV Ertapenem in Complicated Urinary Tract Infection (cUTI) and Acute Pyelonephritis (AP) – Results from the Pivotal ADAPT-PO Study
Presenting Author: Paul Eckburg
Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020
Time: 10:00 – 11:15 AM EDT

Title: Characterization of Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide Pharmacokinetics-Pharmacodynamics (PK-PD) in a Neutropenic Murine Acute Pyelonephritis (AP) Model
Presenting Author: Brian D. VanScoy
Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Poster Session: PK/PD Studies
Poster Number: 1304

Title: Tebipenem: An Oral Carbapenem with Activity Against Multi-drug Resistant Urinary Tract Infection Isolates of Escherichia coli Collected from US Medical Centers During 2019

