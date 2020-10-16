Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Announces Redemption of 5.000% Notes Due 2025

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) today announced that it has given notice of the redemption of its outstanding 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”).



As of Oct. 16, 2020, approximately $600 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes is outstanding. In accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2025 Notes, they will be redeemed on Nov. 15, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”) for an aggregate redemption price equal to 102.5% of the principal amount of the 2025 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee for the 2025 Notes, is delivering a Notice of Redemption to all registered holders of the 2025 Notes today. Copies of the Notice of Redemption and additional information relating to the procedure for redemption of the 2025 Notes may be obtained from The Bank of New York Mellon, by calling (412) 236-1201.