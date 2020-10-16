Automotive Seats Market worth $60.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Automotive Seats Market by Type & Technology (Heated-Powered, Heated-Ventilated, Heated-Memory, Heated-Ventilated-Memory, Heated-Ventilated-Memory-Massage), Trim & Frame Material, Component, Vehicle (ICE, Electric, OHV) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive Seats Market is projected to grow to USD 60.0 billion by 2025 from USD 51.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9%. Factors such as Inclination of consumers towards more comfort and luxury features would drive the automotive seat market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Seats Market"

164 – Tables

59 – Figures

224 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 216812760

Passenger Car Segment is estimated to hold the largest share in Automotive Seat Market

Owing to the higher production of passenger cars compared to all vehicle types, automotive seats in this segment lead the market. The trend of automotive seats is different in each region. For instance, Asia Oceania, which contributes ~54% to the total passenger car segment, is dominated by the small/economy car segment since the second row of these cars is equipped with bench seats due to their compactness. As consumers in this segment in this region are price-sensitive, the adoption of innovative seating technology is limited here compared to the Americas and Europe.

Powered and combination of powered & heated seat

While traditionally, powered seats were installed only in premium vehicles, currently, they are also being installed in most mid-end SUVs. Demand for SUVs is increasing in Asia Oceania, especially in China, Japan, India, and South Korea. OEMs in India are launching compact SUVs in the mid-price range, which is expected to create a positive outlook for powered seats.

The hot climate in Asia Oceania results in minimal demand for heated sets in the region. Most cars sold in North America and Europe are SUVs. Therefore, the application of powered seats in these regions is expected to be higher. The adoption rate of powered & heated seats is higher in North America due to the cold climatic condition. These two are the largest markets for heated & powered seats due to the willingness of customers to pay for comfort & luxury.