 

ProShares Launches Thematic ETF Designed to Capitalize on Transformational Changes Accelerated by COVID-19

Today, premier ETF provider ProShares launched the ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSE: ANEW). ANEW invests in companies which may benefit from transformational changes in how we work, take care of our health, and consume and connect—changes accelerated by COVID-19.

“Many global industries are experiencing rapid transformational changes that may offer compelling investment opportunities, says ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir. “ANEW is designed to harness the potential growth of these companies as they reshape our new world.”

ANEW provides access to companies involved with one or more of four key Transformational Changes, as determined by MSCI Inc., the index provider: Future of Work, Genomics & Telehealth, Digital Consumer, and Food Revolution.

“Consider the big picture: use of commercial robots almost tripled to 2.7 million over the past decade, the cost of sequencing a human genome has dropped 99% in 15 years, and e-commerce grew at an annualized rate of 82% in 2020—these are dramatic changes,” says Scott Helfstein, Executive Director, Thematic Investing at ProShares. “The way we behave as workers and consumers is changing—accelerated by COVID-19—and investors should pay attention to the companies evolving to meet these challenges.”

ANEW tracks the MSCI Global Transformational Changes Index, which includes U.S., non-U.S., developed, and emerging market companies that provide products or services associated with one or more of the Transformational Changes. Each Transformational Change is weighted as 25% of the index, and companies may be selected for more than one Transformational Change. Final weights for each company are subject to a maximum weight of 2.00%.

ProShares is a leader in thematic investing, and ANEW builds on the firm’s current successes in this space, joining retail disruption, infrastructure and pet care ETFs. The funds are as follows:

ProShares ETF

Ticker

Index

MSCI Transformational Changes

ANEW

MSCI Global Transformational Changes Index

Online Retail

ONLN

ProShares Online Retail Index

Long Online/Short Stores

CLIX

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Index

