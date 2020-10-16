 

Omeros’ OMS906 Data Presented at Complement-based Drug Development Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 14:30  |  61   |   |   

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) presented data from its OMS906 program yesterday at the 4th Complement-based Drug Development Summit. OMS906 is the company’s lead human monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-3 (MASP-3), the key activator of the complement system’s alternative pathway. The presentation about the inhibition of the alternative pathway by targeting MASP-3 was made by Jason Cummings, Ph.D., Omeros’ Associate Director for Research. Dr. Cummings’ slide presentation can be viewed at https://investor.omeros.com/presentations.

Believed to be the premier target in the alternative pathway, MASP-3 is responsible for the conversion of pro-complement factor D to mature complement factor D (CFD), and OMS906 is designed to block that conversion. The presentation included data demonstrating that a single dose of OMS906 in an animal study demonstrated a decrease of mature CFD and an increase and accumulation in pro-CFD levels that remained detectable for more than three weeks. Data also showed that lowest levels of detectable mature CFD correlated with complete inactivation of the alternative pathway.

Omeros expects OMS906 to have broad application in conditions involving inflammation and tissue damage as well as disorders associated with dysregulation of the alternative pathway. Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is targeted as the initial indication, and OMS906 has shown greater potency compared to C5 and C3 inhibitors in PNH models. OMS906, by leaving intact the adaptive immune effector function of complement, is also expected to have a more favorable safety profile than C5 and C3 inhibitors.

The targeted OMS906 long-term dosing regimen is once monthly subcutaneous administration. A Phase 1, placebo-controlled, double-blind, single-ascending-dose and multiple-ascending-dose study of OMS906 began dosing subjects last month.

About OMS906

OMS906 is an investigational human monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-3 (MASP-3), the key activator of the complement system’s alternative pathway. The complement system plays a central role in inflammation and becomes activated as a result of tissue damage or microbial infection. Responsible for the conversion of pro-complement factor D to complement factor D, MASP-3 is believed to be the premier target in the alternative pathway – it has the lowest native circulating level and low relative clearance compared to the other alternative pathway proteins and, unlike C5 and C3 blockers, MASP-3 inhibition leaves intact the lytic arm of the classical pathway, important for fighting infection. MASP-3 inhibitors are thought to have preventive or therapeutic effects across a broad range of diseases including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), atypical HUS, traumatic brain injury, arthritis, wet age-related macular degeneration, ischemia-reperfusion injury, transplant-related complications and other immune-related disorders. Through its growing intellectual property position, Omeros controls the use of MASP-3 inhibitors across a wide range of alternative pathway-related and other diseases and disorders.

Seite 1 von 3
Omeros Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FLIR Receives Additional $26M Contract for U.S. Army’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Blackstone Announces $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
Blink and SG Blocks Enter Into Strategic Master Development and Production Agreement to Bring ...
Square announces Terminal API at Unboxed 2020 Conference
MedMen Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Pre-announces First ...
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours ...
Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Omeros Schedules Webcast to Present Final Efficacy Results from Narsoplimab BLA for the Treatment of HSCT-TMA
01.10.20
Omeros Provides Update on Separate Payment for OMIDRIA in the ASCs