Teleperformance Earns First Great Place to Work Certification in Peru

The GPTW 2020 certification is particularly significant with the world currently engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions. Currently 100% of all Teleperformance Peru’s 1,836 employees are working from home.

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its Peru operations received the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) award for the first time. Highlights of the 2020 GPTW recognition include high employee survey participation rates and strong scores for all evaluation areas.

Pierina Cornejo Miranda, Assessment Consultant, GPTW Peru, said: “780 of Teleperformance’s employees in Peru participated in an anonymous Great Place to Work’s trust index survey that assesses honest employee experiences about the organization on credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Survey responses are independently cross-validated with rigorous field audits covering everything from employee engagement, the quality of physical work facilities and employee amenities to corporate culture. It is a fantastic achievement that the Peru operation was able to attain its first certification as a Great Place to Work in such a challenging year and with such high scores. We are very pleased to recognize Teleperformance as being certified as a Great Place to Work in Peru.”

Agustin Federico Issel, Country Manager, Teleperformance Peru, commented: “We are very proud of achieving our first GPTW certification. It is recognition from our employees that we are on the right track in earning the trust of every member of our TP Peru family because they know we are committed to striving to be better, to be a force of good. Becoming a Great Place to Work is a cornerstone of our High-Tech/High-Touch strategy and is a key component in being a simpler, faster, safer partner for our clients.”

The Group is a leading global reference for work environments. Teleperformance operations are currently recognized as top employers in 25 countries by third party evaluators including: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Greece, Germany, India, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and the UK. In total, 75% of the Group’s employees now work at a subsidiary certified as a Great Place to Work.