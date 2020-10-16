 

FORTUNE and Great Place to Work Name Horizon Therapeutics plc to Best Medium Workplaces List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) announced today that it has been selected to FORTUNE’s Best Medium Workplaces 2020 list for the fifth consecutive year. Horizon ranked 10th out of 100 other medium-sized companies.

“This recognition from FORTUNE and Great Place to Work is the result of our deep, ongoing efforts to elevate the Horizon experience for all our team members,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “We have worked hard to preserve our company values and persevere through a challenging 2020 by listening to our employees, understanding their needs and developing solutions that help maintain a trusting, transparent culture.”

To determine the 2020 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2020 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working in small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization trusts leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and camaraderie among the team.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For list published annually in FORTUNE.

