FORTUNE and Great Place to Work Name Horizon Therapeutics plc to Best Medium Workplaces List for Fifth Consecutive Year

“This recognition from FORTUNE and Great Place to Work is the result of our deep, ongoing efforts to elevate the Horizon experience for all our team members,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “We have worked hard to preserve our company values and persevere through a challenging 2020 by listening to our employees, understanding their needs and developing solutions that help maintain a trusting, transparent culture.”

Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) announced today that it has been selected to FORTUNE’s Best Medium Workplaces 2020 list for the fifth consecutive year. Horizon ranked 10th out of 100 other medium-sized companies.

To determine the 2020 Best Small Workplaces list and the 2020 Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees working in small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization trusts leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and camaraderie among the team.

