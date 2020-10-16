 

Raute received orders worth approximately EUR 55 Million to Russia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

RAUTE CORPORATION INSIDE INFORMATION October 16, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

RAUTE RECEIVED ORDERS WORTH APPROXIMATELY EUR 55 MILLION TO RUSSIA

Raute Corporation has received orders worth approximately EUR 55 million from LLC Plitwood to Russia. The scope of orders includes all machinery and equipment for the production process of an entire plywood mill and also services related to the installation, commissioning and production start-up of the mill. The machinery and equipment will be delivered to a green field plywood mill to be set up in the Vologda area. The city of Vologda is situated 650 kilometers east of St. Petersburg. The annual capacity of the new mill will be approximately 180 000 cubic meters birch plywood.  The ordered machinery and equipment will be delivered during the end of the year 2021 and beginning of the year 2022. The production in the plywood mill will start during the year 2022. The equipment will be engineered and produced in Raute's units in Nastola, Shanghai and Kajaani, and also in the company’s partnership network. This order is one of the biggest single orders ever in Raute’s history.

LLC Plitwood is a company established in 2017 for this project. Its principal owners are AO CHFMK (Cherepovets Plywood-Furniture Plant) and LLC VLP (Group of Companies “Vologodskiye lesopromyshlenniki” – Vologda forest industry enterprises). Even though the company is new, it has more than 60 years’ strong experience in wood processing and plywood industry in its background.

Raute's experience in resource-efficient technology, delivery capability and the company’s local presence and service network in the Russian market had an influence when selecting the supplier. The scope of the order serves as a proof of Raute’s leading know how on the plywood production process.

The work resulting now in this order was already started in 2019 with the quotation process. However, main part of the work was done during the corona pandemic. Due to the exceptional circumstances we were forced to carry out the negotiations almost entirely through remote connections, what becomes to both concerning the technical solutions and contractual terms. Succeeding in that required excellent flexibility from all those involved in this both at Plitwood and Raute. Further, succeeding in this shows that the “digital leap” forced by the pandemic is reality also for Raute and Raute’s customer base.

The orders now received have no impact on Raute's outlook for 2020 but improve and strengthen outlook for 2021. Raute’s net sales for 2020 are expected to decrease compared to 2019 and operating profit is expected to weaken clearly year-on-year.

RAUTE CORPORATION
Tapani Kiiski
President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Mr. Tapani Kiiski, President and CEO, mobile phone +358 400 814 148

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com

RAUTE IN BRIEF:
Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute’s customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute’s full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute’s head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company’s other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 151.3 million. The Group’s headcount at the end of 2019 was 778. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.


Raute Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
URW Press Release
Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Mike Ciricillo as Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to ...
CINECA to Build World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer with NVIDIA and Atos
Nano One Announces Upsize of Equity Offering to $12.5 Million due to Significant Demand
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...