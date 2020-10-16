Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Thursday 15 October 2020:

- excluding income, 905.9p

- including income, 908.0p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 893.3p

- including income, 895.4p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes