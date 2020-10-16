 

MamaMancini's Engages B&A Food Brokers to Expand Presence in Food Service Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 14:31  |  44   |   |   

Company to Heavily Market Key Food Service Accounts for Plant Based Meatballs and Pasta Bowl Products

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that it has engaged B&A Food Brokers (B&A), one of the largest independent food brokers, for food service sales solicitation in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, as well as with strategic national accounts throughout the country.

Founded in 1985, B&A Food Brokers is a rapidly growing firm providing on site merchandising, sales and promotional programs with a wealth of resources and a network of relationships

The new sales program will emphasize MamaMancini's offerings for plant-based meatballs, pasta bowls, and beef and turkey meatballs to this client base, driven by an aggressive marketing campaign.

“The Mid-Atlantic area is unique in that it is a mix of traditional chain and corporate accounts as well as local independent customers,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “B&A’s representative customer base includes over 50,000 independent take-out delis, gourmet food stores, restaurants, small retail supermarkets and convenience stores; as well as distributors servicing this exciting new niche.

“We choose B&A because of their established food service presence as one of the top sales groups in the region. With their creative and innovative approach, we believe B&A is the right choice to help drive the expansion of our footprint in this key market as well as with key strategic accounts nationwide,” concluded Wolf.

Andy Epstein, Chief Executive Officer of B&A Food brokers added, “We are looking forward to becoming an extension of the MamaMancini's sales team, bringing buyers and sellers together around their beloved meatball and pasta bowl product lines. We will provide the focus and experience necessary to maximize sales opportunities, and are eager to help further penetrate the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as select national accounts for MamaMancini's.”

About B&A Food Brokers

B&A Food Brokers is a privately owned sales agency representing fast growing brands and companies in the specialty food segment to all classes of trade. With offices in 8 states, B&A offers local, regional, and national coverage options to its Principals. Among the Star brands in the B&A portfolio are Kerrygold Irish Butter and Cheeses, Reser’s prepared foods and salads, Alouette Cheeses, Jarlsberg, Brownie Brittle, Honey Stinger, Diamond Crystal, and Dairy Farmer’s of America. For more information, please visit www.brokeroftheyear.com

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sams Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MMMB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


MamaMancini's Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
URW Press Release
Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Mike Ciricillo as Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to ...
CINECA to Build World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer with NVIDIA and Atos
Nano One Announces Upsize of Equity Offering to $12.5 Million due to Significant Demand
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
MamaMancini's Announces Milestone New Customer Authorizations at Tier-1 National Retailers
05.10.20
MamaMancini's Engages B. Riley Securities to Explore Strategic Alternatives
17.09.20
MamaMancini's Wins 3 QVC Customer Choice Food Awards