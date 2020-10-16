B2Digital Ramps Up the Fall B2 Fighting Series with HRMMA 115 LIVE on PPV This Saturday, October 17
Tampa, FL, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce the
next big event in the B2 Fall Fighting Event season on Saturday, October 17 (tomorrow night) with HRMMA 115 at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The fight is sold out in terms of limited in-person seating, but interested fans can stream it live on Pay-Per-View here, or enjoy it live over the B2 Fighting Series app on Amazon Fire TV here.
HRMMA 115 features a gritty pro heavyweight title fight, as champion Harry Hunsucker defends his title against a tough challenger in Jordan Mitchell. Fans will also see amateur heavyweight champ Erick Hastings as he defends his title against challenger, Saigh Mullins.
“This is one of the most compelling fight cards we have had, and it represents the triumphant return of MMA to the state of Kentucky for the first time since February,” remarked Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. “So, fans, fighters, and followers: buckle up! Bowling Green will be rockin’ on Saturday night with some of the most exciting MMA action and rising stars the sport has to offer. Check it out LIVE over B2 streaming PPV or Amazon Fire TV.”
HRMMA 115 Complete Fight Card:
1. Riley Hanner (UFC Gym Murfreesboro) vs Dakota Williams (HICS) 215
2. Stephen Jackson (Corbin Martial Arts) vs Steven Lear (Knucklehead MMA) 185
3. Darrell Simmons (Wildside) vs Alec Kessler (Clay City MMA) 145
4. Ahmad Bates (Bates MMA) vs Josh Perreira (Immortal Martial Arts) 125
5. Will Baker (Club MMA) vs Danny Menjivar (HICS) 145
6. Tramond Spencer (Rough Hands) vs Malakii Catron (Fighter Inspired Fitness) Heavyweight
7. Jamie Hamby (Freestyle Fighting MMA) vs Miles Frisch (Immortal Martial Arts) 155
8. Izzy Soto (Dark Horse Martial Arts) vs Austin Czenkus (Etown Beatdown) 155
9. Ethan Riley (Club MMA) vs David Richardson (Louisville Combat Academy) 185
10. Joel Bennette (Tag MMA) vs Damathian Bloodworth (HICS) 155
11. Samantha Buttery (Corbin Martial Arts) vs Riana Topper (Fighter Inspired Fitness) 145 Female
12. Saigh Mullins (Harris Holt Martial Arts) vs Erick Hastings (Core Combat Sports) (champ) Heavyweight Title
