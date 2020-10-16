B2Digital Ramps Up the Fall B2 Fighting Series with HRMMA 115 LIVE on PPV This Saturday, October 17

Tampa, FL, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce the next big event in the B2 Fall Fighting Event season on Saturday, October 17 (tomorrow night) with HRMMA 115 at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.



The fight is sold out in terms of limited in-person seating, but interested fans can stream it live on Pay-Per-View here, or enjoy it live over the B2 Fighting Series app on Amazon Fire TV here.