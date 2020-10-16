 

BOTS INC ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CYBER-SECURITY AND CRIME EXPERT ADVISOR, JEFF STANLEY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 14:55  |  65   |   |   

San Juan, PUERTO RICO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and AI for manufacturing industry announced today Mr. Jeffrey Stanley has been retained as an Advisor for Company's cybersecurity services. After 25 years as a Special Agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mr. Stanley served as an Adjunct Professor of Cyber-Security at La Sierra University and addressed Cyber-Security threats to Fortune 500 companies for an international security firm. While with the FBI, Mr. Stanley led many critical components  including Physical Surveillance, Aviation and Technical Operations, Crisis Management,  and Media Relations. He was the FBI’s Legal Attaché at the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, where he also served as the Cyber Coordinator for the region.  At present Mr. Stanley is the CEO and Chief Security Officer of eNsite Security Consulting where he provides services including Due Diligence Investigations, Threat Assessments, Risk Management, Compliance Reviews, Physical & Cyber Security Mitigation, and Online Stalking/Social Media Investigations.

"I am honored to become an adviser to Bots Inc. I think this is a critical time to bring to the markets new cyber-security technologies and threat awareness. October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and the FBI, along with its international partners, is warning the public about the dangers of online scams. The pandemic had drastically changed work habits; more people work remotely; people are online more time than ever in the past, and the risks posed to business processes and operations has never been greater. Cyber-Criminals have become more sophisticated, increased their creativity and continue to introduce new methods to steal data, information, money and reputations." -stated Jeff Stanley.

Paul Rosenberg, CEO of  Bots, Inc. commented: "Jeff Stanley's impressive cyber-security background and experience will be indispensable for BOTS, Inc.  The Board of BOTS, Inc has added the best advisor possible on cyber-security. Every year businesses lose billions of dollars to cybercrime."

BOTS Inc is offering affordable cybersecurity services to small businesses Nationwide. The global cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $150 billion to over $200 billion in just three years.

Recent FBI press release entitled: School Closings Due to COVID-19 Present Potential for Increased Risk of Child Exploitation mentioned that due to school closings as a result of COVID-19, children will potentially have an increased online presence and/or be in a position that puts them at an inadvertent risk. Due to this newly developing environment, the FBI is seeking to warn parents, educators, caregivers, and children about the dangers of online sexual exploitation and signs of child abuse.

Seite 1 von 2
mCig Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
URW Press Release
Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Mike Ciricillo as Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to ...
CINECA to Build World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer with NVIDIA and Atos
Nano One Announces Upsize of Equity Offering to $12.5 Million due to Significant Demand
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Bots, Inc. is Raising up to $1 Million in Financing for Expansion of Operations
29.09.20
WORLD RENOWNED INVENTOR OF THE INFOMERCIAL AND ORIGINAL SHARK TANK INVESTOR KEVIN HARRINGTON TEAMS UP WITH BOTS INC
21.09.20
BOTS INC TO OFFER PORTFOLIO OF CYBERSECURITY SERVICES