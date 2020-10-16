Catalent, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Webcast

Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast, which will be accessible through Catalent’s website at http://investor.catalent.com .

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2020, before the market open on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The Company’s management will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. ET on the same day.

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available in the “Investors” section of Catalent’s website prior to the start of the webcast.

The webcast replay, along with the supplemental slides, will be available for 90 days in the “Investors” section at www.catalent.com.

About Catalent, Inc.

