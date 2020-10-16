 

CarGurus’ Second Annual Navigate Conference Goes Virtual this Fall

Premier Automotive Retail and Digital Marketing Event Will Explore New Strategies for Adapting to a Rapidly Changing Industry

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, today announced the details and dates of Navigate 2020. This free, virtual event will be held October 26-27, and is designed to help educate automotive retail professionals on how to adapt to the rapidly changing landscape their industry has been facing over the past year. The event follows on the success of last year’s inaugural Navigate, which was held in Boston and drew hundreds of attendees from the US and Europe.

“Last year’s successful debut of CarGurus’ Navigate conference proved that dealerships are eager to learn new ways to improve their business, and they see tremendous value in getting insight and advice from inside and outside their industry,” said Sam Zales, President and COO at CarGurus. “This event is about learning and engaging on the issues that are currently impacting automotive retail and exploring new strategies for success from a range of perspectives. While the format will be virtual this year due to COVID-19, we are excited about the agenda we have planned.”

Navigate participants will gain insight into a variety of business topics including sales, marketing and leadership, and hear from a wide range of accomplished experts from CarGurus, organizations such as Facebook and UKG, and automotive industry experts like Brian Pasch and Laurie Foster. CarGurus’ executives will also present company and product updates, and well-renowned speaker Peter Sheahan will deliver a fascinating keynote on growth strategies, decision making and how to align and inspire teams.

"As a dealer who attended last year's Navigate, I not only gained a whole new network to brainstorm with, but the engaging, instructional sessions gave me an easy-to-implement action item list when the conference concluded," said Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indianapolis-based Indy Auto Man. "I was thrilled to hear that CarGurus is hosting a second Navigate, and I am eager to learn more from this year's speakers, both from within automotive and elsewhere, and also to learn what CarGurus has in store for its customers."  

