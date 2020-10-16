FLIR Systems to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Friday, October 30, 2020

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent sensing technologies, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 30, 2020. At this time, a summary presentation of third quarter financial results and operating highlights will also be available online in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.FLIR.com/investor. Summary third quarter financial data, including business segment details, will be available following the release of the third quarter results and may be accessed online from the Financial Info Database section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

FLIR has scheduled a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning to discuss its third quarter results. The details for the conference call can be found below. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.FLIR.com/investor. A replay will be available upon completion of the conference call at this same internet address.