Regions Financial Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital

Regions Financial Corp. has been named to the 2021 list of America’s most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital. The annual JUST 100 list recognizes companies doing right by all stakeholders.

Regions was specifically recognized for acting ethically and with integrity at the leadership level and for taking meaningful steps to support associates, customers and communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Regions, our mission to make life better is more than a statement, it’s our way of doing business,” said Regions’ General Counsel Tara Plimpton. “During an incredibly challenging and uncertain year our associates have responded with a renewed commitment to improving the banking experience for customers and meeting the most pressing needs in the communities we serve. We are honored that Forbes and JUST Capital are recognizing the exceptional progress created by teams across the bank and we remain focused on fulfilling our mission on behalf of our associates, customers, communities and shareholders.”

The JUST 100 rankings focus on various stakeholder categories, including workers, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders. Regions achieved the JUST 100 top ranking among banks in the shareholder category for acting ethically and with integrity at the leadership level, prioritizing value creation for all stakeholders at the executive and board levels, and generating sustainable financial returns for investors. Regions also tied for first place in the rankings across all industries in the following areas:

Recognized in the workers category for a commitment to the health, safety and well-being of associates during the pandemic while also providing job stability

Recognized in the communities category for philanthropic donations in response to COVID-19, in addition to supplier requirements on labor and human rights, as well as community-development initiatives that support local businesses

Recognized in the customers category for providing transparent communications about products and services and for offering accommodations in response to COVID-19

Recognized in the shareholders category for acting ethically and with integrity at the leadership level, maintaining board independence and for strong financial management

“Now more than ever, business leaders have the chance to spark lasting systemic change within their companies and across society,” said Forbes Senior Editor Steven Bertoni. “The companies in this year’s JUST 100 show that we can face the twin tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial inequality and continue to improve our actions and refocus our missions to do better, and be better, for all stakeholders.”