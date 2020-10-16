US Foods Announces New Chief Supply Chain Officer

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced that Bill Hancock will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective Nov. 9, 2020. Hancock will oversee all warehousing, transportation, and supply chain strategy and operations on behalf of the company, as well as safety, labor relations and continuous improvement. He will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pietro Satriano.

“Bill joins US Foods with extensive supply chain leadership experience,” said Pietro Satriano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of US Foods. “His proven track record of driving customer service, improving productivity, and supporting safety will be instrumental as we continue to build a best-in-class supply chain and deliver on our Great Food. Made Easy. strategy.”