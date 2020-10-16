Riley Gold Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “ Share ”) and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a “ Warrant ”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereto to purchase for a period of twenty-four (24) months one additional Share (a “ Warrant Share ”) at an exercise price per Warrant Share of C$0.40. If the closing price of the common shares of Riley quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than C$0.60 for 10 consecutive trading days, Riley may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the 30 th day after the date on which Riley gives notice to the Warrant holders of such acceleration.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riley Gold Corp . (TSX.V: RLY G ) (“ Riley ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to report that the Company has closed its private placement, as previously announced on October 1, 2020 and October 5, 2020. Riley has issued 15,001,125 units at C$0.20 per Unit (“ Units ”) for total gross proceeds of C$3,000,225 (the “ Private Placement ”).

All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date, being February 16, 2021. The Company has paid cash finders’ fees in connection with the Private Placement of $93,660.

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted 1,225,000 incentive stock options to members of the board of directors, management and consultants of the Company subject to certain vesting provisions. These options will be exercisable at a price of $0.30 per common share and will expire on October 15, 2025.

The grant of the incentive stock options and the closing of the Private Placement are subject to regulatory approval.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Todd Hilditch - Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604-443-3831

