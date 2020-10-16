Eguana Provides California Update and Announces $1 Million Brokered Private Placement to Fund Expanding Cobalt Free Evolve Product Line

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana (“Eguana” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) is pleased to announce a record order book as of September 30th, 2020 of $23 million, with significant demand contribution coming from US markets and California in particular. Orders are expected to ship within the next 12-18 months.



Eguana recently launched a cobalt-free, LFP product line and has received strong demand in California, with orders from the state approaching $5 million, all of which are expected to ship within the next 8-12 months. Demand continues to accelerate, along with distributor and dealer shipments, as the Company works through its current backlog. “Market response to the cobalt free product launch has been unprecedented over the history of the company,” commented Eguana CEO Justin Holland. “The need for reliable, affordable and renewable energy will continue to grow and fully integrated residential batteries are going to play a vital role in accommodating solar PV and electric vehicle mandates in the state.”