 

Eguana Provides California Update and Announces $1 Million Brokered Private Placement to Fund Expanding Cobalt Free Evolve Product Line

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana (“Eguana” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) is pleased to announce a record order book as of September 30th, 2020 of $23 million, with significant demand contribution coming from US markets and California in particular. Orders are expected to ship within the next 12-18 months.

Eguana recently launched a cobalt-free, LFP product line and has received strong demand in California, with orders from the state approaching $5 million, all of which are expected to ship within the next 8-12 months. Demand continues to accelerate, along with distributor and dealer shipments, as the Company works through its current backlog. “Market response to the cobalt free product launch has been unprecedented over the history of the company,” commented Eguana CEO Justin Holland. “The need for reliable, affordable and renewable energy will continue to grow and fully integrated residential batteries are going to play a vital role in accommodating solar PV and electric vehicle mandates in the state.”

Customer preferences are evident across all markets and our proprietary platform enables rapid product development, delivering significant value to both homeowners and dealer partners. We are augmenting our product line with the addition of our 10kW/28kWh system, a full home back up power solution in California, to be released in spring of 2021. The 10kW residential system will deliver the highest power throughput and substantial battery capacity while addressing homeowners needs with reliable power. The fully integrated system will also come with standard Eguana features, including auto recovery, expandable capacity, and remote commissioning.

Brokered Private Placement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement letter pursuant to which Eguana has appointed Fort Capital Securities Inc. (the “Agent”) to sell by way of private placement, limited partnership units (the “LP Units”) of the Company’s subsidiary, EGT Markets Limited Partnership at a price of $1,000 per LP Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the “Offering”). The proceeds of the Offering will be used to expedite the development and launch of the higher power cobalt free LFP product and general working capital purposes.

