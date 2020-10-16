Cosmos Holdings Engages PGS Ventures to Advise on Strategic Transactions to Accelerate Core Business Expansion
Appoints Peter Goldstein to its Board of Directors
CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (the “Company") (OTCQB: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into an advisory
agreement with PGS Ventures B.V. (PGS), an Amsterdam corporation (the Advisor), to identify and introduce the Company to prospective merger and acquisition candidates, potential sources of capital,
and advise on senior exchange listing strategies. Peter Goldstein, the Director and Principal of the Advisor, was also appointed as Executive Director to the Company’s Board of Directors.
Mr. Goldstein will assist the Company in evaluating complementary products, technologies and businesses that can contribute positively to the Company’s top-line revenues and EBITDA. He will advise on and perform financial and strategic analysis of potential acquisition targets to augment the Company’s organic growth initiatives with potential strategic acquisitions to accelerate the development of the Company’s core businesses, and work with the Company’s management team and Board of Directors to consummate any such transactions.
“Peter’s expertise in assisting companies achieve their goals is a great fit for Cosmos as we evolve and execute our growth strategies. We look forward to collaborating with him as we work toward uplisting Cosmos Holdings onto a senior exchange and expanding our market share. His experience and business acumen add an important element to our Board, and we are grateful to have this seasoned executive as one of our key advisors,” said Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings Inc.
Peter Goldstein, 57, has more than 30 years of diverse and global entrepreneurial, client advisory and capital market experience. With a background in international business, he has worked across a range of markets and industries, holding positions including investment banker, chairman, chief executive officer, and advisor to public, private, and emerging growth companies.
Goldstein has achieved capital market objectives by drawing on his strengths in M&A, strategic planning and transaction structuring, as well as his own entrepreneurial success. He has steered and completed initial public offerings (IPO), uplisting and reverse merger transactions, secured private placements and designed successful crowdfunding campaigns.
