Cosmos Holdings Engages PGS Ventures to Advise on Strategic Transactions to Accelerate Core Business Expansion

Appoints Peter Goldstein to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (the “Company") (OTCQB: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into an advisory agreement with PGS Ventures B.V. (PGS), an Amsterdam corporation (the Advisor), to identify and introduce the Company to prospective merger and acquisition candidates, potential sources of capital, and advise on senior exchange listing strategies. Peter Goldstein, the Director and Principal of the Advisor, was also appointed as Executive Director to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Goldstein will assist the Company in evaluating complementary products, technologies and businesses that can contribute positively to the Company’s top-line revenues and EBITDA. He will advise on and perform financial and strategic analysis of potential acquisition targets to augment the Company’s organic growth initiatives with potential strategic acquisitions to accelerate the development of the Company’s core businesses, and work with the Company’s management team and Board of Directors to consummate any such transactions.