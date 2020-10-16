 

Charles River Laboratories Adds George Llado to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 15:15  |  34   |   |   

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the appointment of George Llado, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., to its Board of Directors. Mr. Llado’s extensive experience leading information technology (IT) organizations in the biopharmaceutical industry will enhance the technological expertise of Charles River’s Board of Directors. As a member of the Board, he will serve on the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee.

“George Llado’s IT leadership roles with leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will benefit Charles River’s Board as we continue to transform our digital enterprise. Mr. Llado’s unique view from the client perspective and his technological expertise will be invaluable as we endeavor to move our digital strategy forward and enhance our clients’ experience with real-time connectivity and virtual interface. We also look forward to leveraging his strategic counsel and insights as we continue to invest in our IT platforms to drive greater operating efficiency, access to information, and reinforce our cybersecurity efforts,” said James C. Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Charles River. “George is a dynamic thought-leader in the technology field, and we are pleased to welcome his innovative perspectives and industry knowledge to Charles River’s Board.”

Mr. Llado has more than 30 years of information technology and cybersecurity experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. As the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, he is currently responsible for leading its Global Information Technology organization by developing and implementing innovative technology and enabling data-driven insights across Alexion’s Research & Development, Commercial, Manufacturing Operations, and Supply Chain functions. Prior to joining Alexion in 2015, Mr. Llado was employed by Merck & Co., Inc. for 25 years in IT positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Information Technology and business-line CIO, for which he led the planning and development of IT solutions for Merck’s Manufacturing division. He also held roles as Merck’s Vice President, Corporate Information Technology and business-line CIO for its Global Commercial Organization and various corporate functions. Mr. Llado led the merger integration of Merck and Schering-Plough across the IT and Shared Business Services organizations. He is a Board member of the National Center for Women & Information Technology and Temple University’s Fox School of Business IT Advisory Board.

Seite 1 von 2
Charles River Laboratories International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FLIR Receives Additional $26M Contract for U.S. Army’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Blackstone Announces $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
Blink and SG Blocks Enter Into Strategic Master Development and Production Agreement to Bring ...
Square announces Terminal API at Unboxed 2020 Conference
MedMen Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Pre-announces First ...
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours ...
Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Charles River Laboratories Schedules Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call