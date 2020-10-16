Charles River Laboratories Adds George Llado to Board of Directors

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the appointment of George Llado, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., to its Board of Directors. Mr. Llado’s extensive experience leading information technology (IT) organizations in the biopharmaceutical industry will enhance the technological expertise of Charles River’s Board of Directors. As a member of the Board, he will serve on the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee.

“George Llado’s IT leadership roles with leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will benefit Charles River’s Board as we continue to transform our digital enterprise. Mr. Llado’s unique view from the client perspective and his technological expertise will be invaluable as we endeavor to move our digital strategy forward and enhance our clients’ experience with real-time connectivity and virtual interface. We also look forward to leveraging his strategic counsel and insights as we continue to invest in our IT platforms to drive greater operating efficiency, access to information, and reinforce our cybersecurity efforts,” said James C. Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Charles River. “George is a dynamic thought-leader in the technology field, and we are pleased to welcome his innovative perspectives and industry knowledge to Charles River’s Board.”

Mr. Llado has more than 30 years of information technology and cybersecurity experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. As the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, he is currently responsible for leading its Global Information Technology organization by developing and implementing innovative technology and enabling data-driven insights across Alexion’s Research & Development, Commercial, Manufacturing Operations, and Supply Chain functions. Prior to joining Alexion in 2015, Mr. Llado was employed by Merck & Co., Inc. for 25 years in IT positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Information Technology and business-line CIO, for which he led the planning and development of IT solutions for Merck’s Manufacturing division. He also held roles as Merck’s Vice President, Corporate Information Technology and business-line CIO for its Global Commercial Organization and various corporate functions. Mr. Llado led the merger integration of Merck and Schering-Plough across the IT and Shared Business Services organizations. He is a Board member of the National Center for Women & Information Technology and Temple University’s Fox School of Business IT Advisory Board.