 

Tractor Supply Company Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company for the First Time

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2020, 15:15  |  25   |   |   

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it has been Great Place to Work-Certified. The 2020 Certification, which is valid from October 2020 to October 2021, marks the first time the Company has been recognized by Great Place to Work.

“We are thrilled to receive this external validation by Great Place to Work as a celebration of the legendary culture we’ve built at Tractor Supply. We look forward to continuing to cultivate an environment where every Tractor Supply Team Member feels they are welcome and their contributions are valued,” said Melissa Kersey, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer.

To be certified, Great Place to Work evaluates validated employee feedback from an independent survey and a culture brief that recaps how a company is caring for employees. Using Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, the Certification confirms that at least 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at the designated company.

Tractor Supply’s Certification highlights include the following Team Member feedback:

  • 86% say it is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.
  • 91% say they are made to feel welcome when joining the Company.
  • 89% are proud to tell others they work at Tractor Supply.
  • 88% are treated as a full member regardless of position.
  • 87% feel they are given the resources and equipment needed to do their job.
  • 87% believe the facilities contribute to a good working environment.

“We congratulate Tractor Supply Company on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s career opportunities and culture, visit TractorSupply.jobs. To see Tractor Supply’s Great Place to Work Certification profile and other insights, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 38,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 1,881 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.” Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Tractor Supply Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
FLIR Receives Additional $26M Contract for U.S. Army’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical ...
Blackstone Announces $14.6 Billion Recapitalization of BioMed Realty
Blink and SG Blocks Enter Into Strategic Master Development and Production Agreement to Bring ...
Square announces Terminal API at Unboxed 2020 Conference
MedMen Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Pre-announces First ...
Eurofins Biomnis to Create Additional Capacity of 15,000 Tests Per Day Carried out Within 24 Hours ...
Amazon.com to Webcast Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Tractor Supply Completes Pet Celebration With $200,000 in Donations to Animal Rescue Groups
07.10.20
Tractor Supply Company Kicks Off Annual Fall Paper Clover Campaign
30.09.20
 Tractor Supply Announces Webcast of Its Third Quarter Enhanced Earnings Event
17.09.20
Forbes Ranks Tractor Supply a Top Employer for New Graduates
16.09.20
Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 1,900th Store Opening