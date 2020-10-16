 

Insight Celebrates Diversity and Inclusion with First Global Harmony Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, is honoring Global Diversity Awareness Month today with its inaugural Global Harmony Day, a celebration of Insight’s more than 11,000 teammates worldwide uniting through unique skill sets, experience, backgrounds and personal challenges to create powerful outcomes for our clients, teammates and partners.

Global Harmony Day builds from Insight’s values of hunger, heart and harmony, a people-first approach to making a positive impact through transformative technology solutions and collaboration. A day of candid conversation began with keynote speaker Rabia Siddique, a human rights lawyer, retired British Army officer, hostage survivor and award-winning humanitarian. Siddique encouraged Insight teammates to be the best version of themselves by sharing a powerful perspective of equality and diversity through her personal story of resilience, courage and forgiveness, along with her legal, military and psychological training.

“Today at Insight is a day to learn, explore and celebrate what it means to work together as a diverse family of teammates bringing a wide range of perspectives on life and business,” said Glynis Bryan, Insight’s chief financial officer whose own expansive career includes leaving Jamaica to pursue degrees in psychology and an MBA and working in global transportation and logistics firms before moving into the technology space when she joined Insight in 2007. “We should never have to consider gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age or anything else that makes one person different from another as reasons to limit ourselves. Our strength lies in sharing all points of view and challenging conventional wisdom together, and Global Harmony Day punctuates the power of inclusion as we drive change at Insight and through our intelligent approaches to technology.”

Global Awareness Diversity Month “pays tribute to the diverse minds and beliefs held by all cultures around the world,” according to National Today. Consequently, Insight teammates across the company’s 87 offices worldwide shared the following today:

  • Operation … Freedom: Deb Murphy, a global project management office senior manager and executive sponsor of the Insight Stands Out LGBTQ+ teammate resource group, explained how her experience of being a lesbian in the military changed her, and she provided advice on cultivating a more inclusive workplace.
  • Made by Immigrants: Paula Temple, director of services and co-chair of the Women With Insight teammate resource group, shared her experiences encountering the cultural duality that first-generation Americans often face as their parents try to assimilate into U.S. culture, and how she ultimately found her place as an American.
  • Being Black in Technology: Three Insight Digital Innovation teammates – Ebony Burroughs, Agile coach; Ron Rose, services manager; and Nealand Lewis II, project manager and marketing chair for the Afro-Professionals and Allies at Insight teammate resource group – held a candid conversation about experiences at different stages of their careers while working as Black professionals in technology, and the way forward they see for all of us.
  • Welcome to Holland: Navigating life with a child with autism often can seem like finding yourself in a new and completely different world. Monica Rodriguez, senior vendor analyst, discussed lessons learned and the joys that come from raising a child with impaired communication and social abilities.
  • North American Dreams: Statistics don't tell the story of immigration. People do. Teammates from three very different parts of the world – Mario Solorzano, a partner champion and product marketing chair originally from Guatemala and now living Mesa, Arizona; Wael Ben Messaoud, an account executive originally from Tunisia and now living in Montreal; and Dhairya Kothari, an Insight Digital Innovation software engineer and data scientist originally from India and now living in Chicago – discussed their individual journeys to fulfill their own definitions of the North American dream.
  • Becoming a Better Listener: North American teammates were offered training on what it means to be a good listener and the barriers to effective listening.
  • APAC Stories: Insight Asia-Pacific teammates recorded short stories about themselves and their backgrounds to create greater understanding amongst one another.
  • All Hands in EMEA: Teammates across Europe, the Middle East and Africa gathered for a virtual all-hands session that included teammate interviews, training on allyship, and even cross-cultural cooking lessons.

Jen Vasin, Insight senior vice president of human resources, also announced an expansion of the company’s teammate referral program in North America, offering elevated bonus payments to teammates who refer diverse talent to Insight. She also announced a new partnership with the Insight In It Together Foundation, the company’s 501(c)(3) non-profit program, to provide stipends to selected diverse teammates who either have high levels of student loan debt or who wish to enroll in college classes and need financial support to do so.

