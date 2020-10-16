Insight Celebrates Diversity and Inclusion with First Global Harmony Day

Global Harmony Day builds from Insight’s values of hunger, heart and harmony, a people-first approach to making a positive impact through transformative technology solutions and collaboration. A day of candid conversation began with keynote speaker Rabia Siddique, a human rights lawyer, retired British Army officer, hostage survivor and award-winning humanitarian. Siddique encouraged Insight teammates to be the best version of themselves by sharing a powerful perspective of equality and diversity through her personal story of resilience, courage and forgiveness, along with her legal, military and psychological training.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, is honoring Global Diversity Awareness Month today with its inaugural Global Harmony Day, a celebration of Insight’s more than 11,000 teammates worldwide uniting through unique skill sets, experience, backgrounds and personal challenges to create powerful outcomes for our clients, teammates and partners.

“Today at Insight is a day to learn, explore and celebrate what it means to work together as a diverse family of teammates bringing a wide range of perspectives on life and business,” said Glynis Bryan, Insight’s chief financial officer whose own expansive career includes leaving Jamaica to pursue degrees in psychology and an MBA and working in global transportation and logistics firms before moving into the technology space when she joined Insight in 2007. “We should never have to consider gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age or anything else that makes one person different from another as reasons to limit ourselves. Our strength lies in sharing all points of view and challenging conventional wisdom together, and Global Harmony Day punctuates the power of inclusion as we drive change at Insight and through our intelligent approaches to technology.”

Global Awareness Diversity Month “pays tribute to the diverse minds and beliefs held by all cultures around the world,” according to National Today. Consequently, Insight teammates across the company’s 87 offices worldwide shared the following today:

Operation … Freedom: Deb Murphy, a global project management office senior manager and executive sponsor of the Insight Stands Out LGBTQ+ teammate resource group, explained how her experience of being a lesbian in the military changed her, and she provided advice on cultivating a more inclusive workplace.

Jen Vasin, Insight senior vice president of human resources, also announced an expansion of the company’s teammate referral program in North America, offering elevated bonus payments to teammates who refer diverse talent to Insight. She also announced a new partnership with the Insight In It Together Foundation, the company’s 501(c)(3) non-profit program, to provide stipends to selected diverse teammates who either have high levels of student loan debt or who wish to enroll in college classes and need financial support to do so.