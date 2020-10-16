 

Dakota Territory Resource Corp Announces First Closing of Purchase Right

Company Positioned to Advance Exploration Assets

Lead, SD 57754, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to the purchase right agreement signed on May 26, 2020, JR Resources Corp has purchased 69,666,667 shares of Dakota Territory’s common stock for aggregate consideration of $10,450,000, $9,000,000 in cash and $1,450,000 upon conversion of the principal amount of the May 2020 promissory note.  Dakota Territory will utilize the proceeds of this closing to fund the execution of our corporate business and exploration strategies, for working capital and for other corporate purposes.  Additionally, the Company and JR Resources have extended the balance of the May 2020 purchase right for 4 months, which will allow JR the option to purchase up to an additional 72,900,000 shares of common stock for up to an additional $10,935,000. 

Through this closing, JR Resources has acquired approximately 47% of the Company’s common stock on a fully diluted basis.  In recognition of the ownership structure, Dakota Territory’s Board is being increased from 3 to 5 seats and one of the vacancies is being filled by Alex Morrison, effective October 15, 2020.  Mr. Morrison is a mining executive and chartered professional accountant with over 25 years of experience in the mining industry.  Mr. Morrison has held board and senior executive positions with a number of mining companies, most recently serving as a director of Detour Gold Corporation until December 2018 and as vice president and chief financial officer of Franco-Nevada Corporation from 2007 to 2010. From 2002 to 2007, Mr. Morrison held increasingly senior positions at Newmont, including vice president, operations services and vice president, information technology. Prior to that, Mr. Morrison was vice president and chief financial officer of NovaGold Resources Inc., vice president and controller of Homestake Mining Company and held senior financial positions at Phelps Dodge Corporation and Stillwater Mining Company.  Mr. Morrison began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP after obtaining his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Trinity Western University. 

