Albertsons Companies named Retailer of the Year by Store Brands magazine for its Own Brands success

“For its past success, as well as its future plans with store brands, Store Brands is recognizing Albertsons as its 2020 Retailer of the Year,” the magazine wrote in its October edition. “Albertsons’ goals with store brands are high, but there are many reasons to see the chain reaching them.”

Recognition caps off series of recent honors for the company’s award-winning Own Brands team

Read the full story here.

“This recognition is a tribute to the passion and hard work of the people on our Own Brands team,” said Chad Coester, SVP of Own Brands. “Every day, they are focused on constant innovation and meeting the latest consumer trends with high quality products that contribute to an exciting shopping experience.”

Own Brands has four billion-dollar brands that are exclusive to Albertsons Companies stores, including Signature Select, Signature Café, Lucerne, and O Organics. The company expects Open Nature to be its next brand to cross that threshold. In FY 2019, Own Brands had 25.4% penetration among Albertsons Companies shoppers, and has set a goal to reach 30% over the next few years.

Award-winning talent and products

In its October edition, Store Brands also recognized Katherine Chin, senior director of strategic sourcing, as a Top Woman in Store Brands.

“Kat's contributions this past Spring were invaluable to ensuring our communities had the essentials they needed during an unprecedented time," said Don Davidson, vice president strategic sourcing. "Kat has always been quick to tackle day-to-day challenges, but her creative approach to the unique sourcing challenges of this year has been especially critical to our company’s success to secure supply for our shoppers.”

Chin was also one of seven Own Brands associates recognized as rising stars in private label by the magazine earlier this summer. The other honorees included:

Robert Bishop, senior sales development manager

Elizabeth Guthrie, director Own Brands innovation

Christina Hudson, sales development manager

Jenna Huynh, product development technologist

Jessica Sakino, sourcing manager

Joren Salazar, product development

Own Brands is on track to launch over 800 items this year.