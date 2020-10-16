 

Over 2,500 films by young talents worldwide highlight HKBU Global University Film Awards 2020

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Film (AF) at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) will present the Global University Film Awards (GUFA) 2020 on 4 to 6 November (Wednesday to Friday).

Poster of the Global University Film Awards 2020

Envisaged as the "University Oscars", GUFA is well-recognised as the most celebrated international film event in the academic arena ever undertaken in Hong Kong. It recognises the excellence of film productions by university students from across the world by connecting the global film community and its audiences with the outstanding works and groundbreaking ideas presented by the participants. The event not only showcases the students' talents but also fosters the exchange of ideas and enhances professional networks.

Organised for the second time, this year's GUFA received a total of 2,503 submissions from 104 countries and regions, including France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iran, Lebanon, Puerto Rico, South Korea, United States, Venezuela, Yemen, and many more.

At the event, students, scholars, film industry professionals and film lovers will join a myriad activities along with the much-anticipated award presentation ceremony on 6 November. A total of 19 awards selected in a competitive process for their originality, creativity, film language, performance skill, amongst other qualities, will be announced at the ceremony.

GUFA 2020 is privileged to have renowned actor Mr Anthony Wong Chau-sang as its ambassador. The award presentation ceremony will be honoured by the presence of celebrated professionals in the film industry including Ms Sylvia Chang Ai-chia, Ms Ann Hui On-wah and Mr Johnnie To Kei-fung, who will present awards to winners in six categories—Narrative, Asian Narrative, Documentary, Animation, Experimental, and HKBU Academy of Film's Choice.

Professor Eva Man Kit-wah, Director of AF, said: "GUFA is a global platform to showcase talents, exchange ideas and foster networks among film students around the world. From the submissions, we can see the impressive story-telling technique and great potential of these young talents. They are hidden gems and future stars who will shine on world cinema."

The award presentation ceremony will be held both on stage and live on YouTube. A recorded TV broadcast will also be aired to the public on the Hong Kong International Business Channel (HKIBC) at 9:00pm on 15 November (Sunday).

To further showcase the exemplary works of young talents at GUFA 2020, a two-day public screening will be held at Tai Kwun on 24 and 25 October. Films produced by the 48 finalists will be screened at the Laundry Steps of Tai Kwun from 11:00am to 6:00pm free of charge. For more information on the screenings, please visit the Tai Kwun website.

In addition, an online screening of about 150 shortlisted and finalist film entries will be available for free viewing from 26 October to 8 November. Registration is now open via the website http://af.hkbu.edu.hk/gufa/en/.

GUFA 2020 is organised and presented by The Academy of Film under the School of Communication of HKBU, and is sponsored by the Simon Suen Foundation and Medialink Group Limited.

For more event details, please refer to the GUFA website, GUFA Facebook page and GUFA YouTube channel.

Photo(s): Poster of the Global University Film Awards 2020

Other photos available at this link

  • Film still of the Animation category entry No Gravity
  • Film still of the Narrative category entry The Last Children in Paradise
  • Film still of the Asian Narrative category entry Slaughter

Media enquiries:

Wong Suk-ling of the Communication and Public Relations Office (+852-3411-2119, hkbunews@hkbu.edu.hk).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314391/HKBU_GUFA.jpg



